Las Vegas Sands to abandon Madrid mega casino project - report
#Market News
December 13, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. casino operator Las Vegas Sand plans to abandon a major investment project in Spain to build a gambling resort known as Eurovegas outside Madrid, El Mundo newspaper reported on Friday, citing government sources.

Spain’s government had rejected some of the demands put forward by Las Vegas Sands, including guarantees of compensation in case of future legislative changes, El Mundo said.

A spokeswoman for Las Vegas Sands declined to comment on the report and said the company would shortly release a statement.

