Spanish court rejects U.S. extradition of "London Whale" supervisor
April 23, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Spanish court rejects U.S. extradition of "London Whale" supervisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - The Spanish High Court said on Thursday it had rejected the extradition to the United States of Javier Martin-Artajo, an ex-JP Morgan Chase & Co executive indicted over the “London Whale” scandal which led to over $6 billion in trading losses in 2012.

The court said it would not send Martin-Artajo to the United States for judgement because the alleged crimes had not taken place in that country. However, the United States could pursue action against Martin-Artajo in Spain, the court said. (Reporting By Paul Day, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

