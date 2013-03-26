Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica said on Monday it had mandated Goldman Sachs to sell all its treasury stock, equivalent to 2 percent of the company’s capital, as it pushes to slash its debt. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU (Reporting by Sarah White)