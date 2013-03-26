FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
March 26, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Melia)

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica said on Monday it had mandated Goldman Sachs to sell all its treasury stock, equivalent to 2 percent of the company’s capital, as it pushes to slash its debt.

MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL

Melia has renegotiated the terms of two debt repayments with its creditor banks, financial daily Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing comments by Deputy Chairman Gabriel Escarrer. The paper said Melia had five years to repay a 377 million euro ($485.67 million) loan due to expire in 2013 and a 447 million euro loan due for repayment in 2014. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ($1 = 0.7763 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White)

