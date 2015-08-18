FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's FCC board to meet to name Carlos Jarque as CEO - source
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's FCC board to meet to name Carlos Jarque as CEO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The board of Spanish construction group FCC is to meet on Tuesday afternoon to name Carlos Jarque as chief executive of the company, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Mexican is to replace current Chief Executive Juan Bejar who had signalled he would resign after Mexican magnate Carlos Slim took a 25.6 percent stake in FCC last year, becoming the majority shareholder.

Earlier newspaper Cinco Dias reported that Slim wanted Jarque as CEO. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; writing by Sarah Morris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.