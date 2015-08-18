Spain's FCC board to meet to name Carlos Jarque as CEO - source

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The board of Spanish construction group FCC is to meet on Tuesday afternoon to name Carlos Jarque as chief executive of the company, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Mexican is to replace current Chief Executive Juan Bejar who had signalled he would resign after Mexican magnate Carlos Slim took a 25.6 percent stake in FCC last year, becoming the majority shareholder.

Earlier newspaper Cinco Dias reported that Slim wanted Jarque as CEO. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; writing by Sarah Morris)