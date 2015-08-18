FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's FCC names Carlos Jarque of Mexico as new CEO
#Market News
August 18, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's FCC names Carlos Jarque of Mexico as new CEO

MADRID, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Spanish construction group FCC’s board on Tuesday appointed Mexican Carlos Jarque as new chief executive, who said he will continue with the indebted company’s financial restructuring to shore up its balance sheet.

Jarque, currently an executive director at America Movil, will replace Juan Bejar who had signalled he would resign after Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim bought a 25.6 percent stake in FCC last year, becoming the majority shareholder.

Slim is also the largest shareholder in America Movil. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

