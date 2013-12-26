FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Financier Soros buys small stake in Spain's FCC - report
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 26, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Financier Soros buys small stake in Spain's FCC - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire financier George Soros bought 3 percent of heavily-indebted Spanish infrastructure firm FCC from the group’s founding family, Spanish media reported on Thursday.

Last week, the Koplowitz family sold 3.8 percent of its majority stake in FCC for 72 million euros to reduce personal debt.

The firm registered losses of 675 million euros ($923 million) in the nine months to September.

An FCC spokesman declined to comment on the media reports.

The purchase by Soros would follow the October acquisition of a 6 percent stake in FCC by software billionaire Bill Gates, who became the company’s second largest shareholder behind Esther Koplowitz, who inherited FCC from her father.

$1 = 0.7317 euros Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.