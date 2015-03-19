FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franco-Spanish railway operator TP Ferro in creditor talks
March 19, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Franco-Spanish railway operator TP Ferro in creditor talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - TP Ferro, the company which runs the high-speed railway between Spain and France and is owned jointly by ACS and Eiffage, said on Thursday it was entering talks with creditors to avoid insolvency proceedings.

TP Ferro added that it had been unable to reach a debt refinancing agreement so far on loans falling due on March 31.

Under Spanish law these formal creditor talks allow companies some breathing space, with three to four months to negotiate with banks before having to start bankruptcy proceedings if a deal cannot be reached.

TP Ferro did not say how much debt it had falling due. ACS had signed a 532 million-euro ($565.5 million) loan back in 2005 to finance the 44.5-km railway, which links Perpignan in France and Figueras in Spain, running through a tunnel under the Pyrenees.

Of that financing, a 410 million-euro tranche was due to be refinanced and extended by another 35 years in 2015.

$1 = 0.9408 euros Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Greg Mahlich

