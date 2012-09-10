FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain Treasury placed 6 bln euros of bonds and bills - source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Spain Treasury placed 6 bln euros of bonds and bills - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury on Monday sold 6 billion euros ($7.68 billion)of bonds and bills in a direct placement to finance the FROB bank fund, a source with knowledge of the operation said.

“The operation was closed today. The details will be published tomorrow,” the source said speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Treasury is issuing a six-month bill maturing on March, 15 2013, as well as two bonds maturing on October, 31 2019 - coupon 4.3 percent - and on October, 31 2020 - coupon 4.85 percent - according to the framework of the operation published in the official journal on Monday.

The economy ministry said last week the Treasury would inject 6 billion euros into the state’s bank rescue fund to beef up its firepower after the emergency recapitalisation of troubled lender Bankia.($1 = 0.7812 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.