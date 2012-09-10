FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spain Treasury injects 6 bln eur into FROB bank fund
September 10, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain Treasury injects 6 bln eur into FROB bank fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury on Monday injected 6 billion euros ($7.68 billion) in bonds and bills into the FROB bank rescue fund to beef up its firepower after the emergency recapitalisation of lender Bankia, a source from the economy ministry said.

The injection was carried out at market prices based on last Friday’s close and the FROB will subscribe the paper with 6 billion euros in cash from the Treasury liquidity buffer, the source also said.

“The operation was closed today. The details will be published tomorrow,” the source said speaking on condition of anonymity.

The operation will be done through a six-month bill maturing on March, 15 2013, as well as two bonds maturing on October, 31 2019 - coupon 4.3 percent - and on October, 31 2020 - coupon 4.85 percent - according to data published in the official journal.

Economy ministry sources said last week the FROB would then be in a position to recapitalise BFA-Bankia with 4.5 billion euros in state debt, which in turn could be used as collateral at the European Central bank to obtain cash.

