Spanish regulator accuses oil majors of colluding on pump prices
May 17, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

Spanish regulator accuses oil majors of colluding on pump prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) - Spanish energy regulator CNE on Friday accused three oil companies of colluding to hike fuel prices at the pump to protect their profits during a period of steep falls in demand in the midst of a deep recession.

The alleged price fixing at Spanish petrol stations is independent from a European investigation this week into alleged price rigging by major oil companies.

In its monthly report, CNE said oil majors Repsol, BP and Cepsa increased their margins by an average 31 percent for petrol and 13 percent for diesel, even while demand fell by 10.5 and 8.9 percent respectively.

No response was immediately available from the companies and the Spanish Association of Oil Product Operators, of which all three are members, declined to comment.

The regulator said the prices charged by the three big oil companies were higher than those charged at independent petrol stations and were the result of a price fixing strategy on fuel.

The report shows that pre-tax Spanish fuel prices are 3.2 euro cents per litre higher than the European Union average, but because taxes are lower than in other countries, the final consumer price is 9.4 cents below the EU average.

If oil companies’ margins were lower, the Spanish government could have more room to raise fuel taxes to help combat the country’s budget deficit, analysts have said.

