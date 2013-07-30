FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish regulator probes petrol pump pricing
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Spanish regulator probes petrol pump pricing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - The Spanish competition regulator on Tuesday opened an investigation that could lead to sanctions against oil companies for possible collusion to hike petrol prices to protect profits at a time of recession.

The Competition Commission said the probe, likely to last 18 months, would focus on oil companies Repsol, Cepsa, BP Espana, DISA, Meroil and Galp.

Following inspections at the headquarters of most of the companies and the Spanish Association of Oil Product Operators, the regulator said it had found signs of anticompetitive practices related to fuel prices charged at petrol pumps.

Spain’s energy regulator, the CNE, in May accused Repsol, BP and Cepsa of increasing prices in Spain to compensate for falling demand in a recession.

Although Spanish fuel prices are higher than the European Union average, lower taxes mean the final consumer price is below the average.

Lower prices charged by oil companies at the pump would give the Spanish government more room to raise fuel taxes at a time when it is desperately in search of higher revenue to pay down the deficit. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by Fiona Ortiz and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.