Spanish companies turn to junk bonds as bank finance dries up

* Bank overhaul cuts credit on offer

* Surge of interest in swapping to bond debt

* Bond debt more expensive, but more flexible

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Cut off from regular loan financing after a spectacular banking collapse, Spain’s mid-sized companies are being forced into the costly junk bond market to meet their funding needs.

The good news? Borrowing costs have slumped, investors are proving willing to snap up relatively high-risk debt and companies are gaining access to funds they need for investments which could ultimately help drive Spain’s economic recovery.

The move to capital market financing, away from traditional cosy relationships with lenders, increases the cost of capital but gives companies better conditions and distances them from a shrivelling Spanish banking sector.

“The amount of companies inquiring about high-yield issues is spectacular, it’s a continuous flow,” said one senior Madrid-based banker at an international bank. “They realise it’s better to get away from banks before they have you up against a wall.”

One of the pioneers in taking to capital markets rather than banks is unlisted cable operator Ono, which started a high-yield bond programme to refinance its bank debt in 2010.

“Markets were fragile and the financial health of the banks and cajas was in doubt,” Pedro Mateu, director of corporate finance, told Reuters. “Capital markets allowed us to diversify financing and reduce dependence on a limited pool of banks.”

Ono had 3.5 billion euros of debt from various Spanish banks and cajas. In the last two years it has issued five bonds in Europe and the United States, raising more than 2.5 billion euros and cutting its bank reliance by three quarters.

Ono’s average cost of capital is around 8.5 percent, more expensive than bank loans, but the advantages of bonds is that they come with fewer conditions on the borrower, have longer maturity periods and result in a financing pool consisting of thousands of investors rather than three or four banks, Mateu said.

Plenty more are following Ono’s route.

Pulp producer Ence, private security firm Prosegur , gaming company Cirsa and energy group Abengoa have already issued this year and bankers say more are set to follow.

MORE RISKY

Globally, high-yield issues are at record highs as low interest rates on high-rated paper such as sovereign debt force investors to look at more risky asset classes for returns.

For companies, the cost of these deals is around twice as high as bank funding. But they are prepared to pay more for greater flexibility, longer maturities and less risk.

The start of the year was marked by a wide range of companies issuing high-yield bonds across Europe, including significant volumes in Spain, said rating agency Moody‘s.

January non-financial corporate bond issuance from the so-called “peripheral” euro zone countries - Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Greece - was a record 44 percent of total European issuance, said Moody‘s, compared with a three-year average of just 17 percent.

Spain accounted for 11 percent of the total, nearly four times its share for the whole of 2012 and showing the second-biggest leap in share, second only to Ireland.

Spanish non-financial high-yield bond issues were worth $1.3 billion in the year to end-February, 5 percent of the total issuance of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Moody’s said.

International investment banks are benefiting from the trend and the top five banks for Spanish corporate bond issues are BBVA, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Santander and Citi, according to Thomson Reuters data.

What’s forcing the hand of companies are trends in the financial sector.

Spain’s unlisted savings banks, known as cajas, made up half of the country’s financial system until two years ago, but have since halved in number to around 20 through mergers in a government drive to clean up the sector.

Spain took a 41 billion euro European bail-out last year to prop up its weakest lenders. The remaining banks are shrinking loan books as they struggle with bad debts in a deep recession and seek to comply with tougher solvency rules.

INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

Bank loans in Spain and Italy also remain more expensive than in Germany because these country’s banks have to pay more to fund themselves on international money markets. Spanish and Italian small businesses are paying around 300 to 400 basis points more than German equivalents, Deutsche Bank estimates.

Junk bonds are also more expensive than bank loans.

An average coupon on a high-yield Spanish bond is around 8 percent, compared with interest rates of between 4 and 4.5 percent on bank loans, one banker said.

That compares with a global average high-yield coupon in the first quarter of 6.9 percent, a record low, showing Spanish corporates still carry more of a risk burden than average.

The cost to insure investors against default on Spanish sovereign debt is dearer than that of Turkey or Indonesia and corporate funding rates move in tandem with the state.

At current prices on five-year credit default swaps (CDS), it costs $243,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against a Spanish default, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Still, Spain’s relatively low credit rating can play to investors’ advantage, as many solvent companies get their ratings cut to junk automatically after a sovereign downgrade.

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s rates Spain one notch above junk and downgraded six Spanish companies to high-yield in 2012 as a result of its rating cut for Spain.

For money manager Pictet Asset Management this creates an opportunity, noting some of these companies are just as solvent as many investment-grade issuers.

“The euro zone’s sovereign debt problems have led to an increase in the number of ‘fallen angels’ in the high-yield market,” the investor said in a recent note. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Additional reporting by Josie Cox and Natalie Harrison in London; Editing by David Holmes)