FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
888 sees Spain tax bill under $10 mln - source
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

888 sees Spain tax bill under $10 mln - source

Rosalba O'Brien

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Online gaming firm 888 expects to pay a back-tax bill for its Spanish operations of less than $10 million, as Spain prepares to award its first online betting licences in June, a source close to the company said.

Helped by the leverage of the new licences, cash-strapped Spain is demanding retrospective taxes from internet gambling companies operating between January 2009 and May 2011.

888, which has about 6 percent of its operations in Spain, expects to announce soon that it will pay a tax settlement of less than $10 million, the source said on Thursday.

This week, rival Bwin.party digital said it would pay about $42 million to settle its back-tax bill, while Sportingbet said it had paid $22 million, and Betfair said it would pay not more than 10 million euros ($12.6 million).

Brokers had estimated 888’s exposure at less than $20 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.