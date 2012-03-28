FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain gas grid sees 2012 demand up 2.5 pct
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 28, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

Spain gas grid sees 2012 demand up 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Enagas predicts gas demand in import-dependent Spain will rise by 2.5 percent in 2012 after the year started with heavy consumption during a cold wave, the gas grid operator’s president said on Wednesday.

At a news conference, Antonio Llarden added that gas delivered to the power industry was forecast to fall by 4.7 percent, but “conventional” usage - by homes and industry - would increase 5.5 percent.

Spanish gas demand rose by 11 percent in February from the year before due to unusually low temperatures last month.

However, demand in 2011 as a whole dropped 7 percent due to coal taking up a greater share of the generating mix, and has been falling steadily since Spain’s economic crisis began in 2008.

Spain is typically the world’s eighth-largest importer of natural gas, of which it burned about 36 billion cubic metres last year, mostly in the form of liquefied natural gas, of which it is the fourth-biggest importer. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Martin Roberts; editing by Keiron Henderson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.