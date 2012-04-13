FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Spain gas demand drops further, coal used more
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Spain gas demand drops further, coal used more

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects month in paragraph 7 to March from January)	
    MADRID, April 13 (Reuters) - Spanish gas demand extended a
year-long slump in March, gas grid manager Enagas said
on Friday, as coal continued to grab a larger share of the
country's generating mix.	
    A year-on-year fall of 9.0 percent in March followed a jump
of 11 percent in February when demand rose to cope with
unusually cold weather.	
    Coal has benefited from market regulations introduced in
February 2011 and from more competitive pricing with gas.	
    Separate data from power grid operator REE show
coal has produced 18.3 percent of Spain's electricity in the
past year, and gas 17.2 percent.	
    Demand for electricity has also been falling in Spain,
closely linked to the country's faltering economic performance.
 	
    Spain needed to import 99.9 percent of its gas supplies in
March, 39 percent of which came from Algeria. Liquefied natural
gas, of which Spain is typically the world's fourth-biggest
importer, accounted for 56 percent of supplies.	
    LNG unloaded at Spanish regasification terminals fell by
23.8 percent in March from the same month a year ago.  	
    Pipeline gas imports meanwhile jumped by 26.2 percent from
March 2011, when the 8 billion cubic metres-per-year Medgaz
pipeline from Algeria entered service.  	
    Following are data for Spanish gas demand and imports in
March 2012, as provided by Enagas, in gigawatt-hours (GWh):     
  	
 DEMAND          Month       YoY Change
 Conventional*       25,020    -4.7 pct
 Electrical           6,924   -21.8 pct
 Total               31,944    -9.0 pct
 GAS GENERATORS                        
 Utilisation         30 pct            
 In service              67            
 IMPORTS                               
 Natgas              15,354    26.2 pct
 LNG unloadings      19,136   -23.8 pct
 Total supplies      34,225    -4.9 pct
 EXPORTS**                             
 Natgas                 654   -55.2 pct
 1,000 GWh is equivalent to 0.0952 billion cubic metres.   	
 * Conventional demand is from homes, industry and businesses   	
 ** Spain exports to neighbouring Portugal, and sometimes to
France.   	
	
 (Reporting By Martin Roberts. editing by William Hardy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.