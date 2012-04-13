CORRECTED-Spain gas demand drops further, coal used more

(Corrects month in paragraph 7 to March from January) MADRID, April 13 (Reuters) - Spanish gas demand extended a year-long slump in March, gas grid manager Enagas said on Friday, as coal continued to grab a larger share of the country's generating mix. A year-on-year fall of 9.0 percent in March followed a jump of 11 percent in February when demand rose to cope with unusually cold weather. Coal has benefited from market regulations introduced in February 2011 and from more competitive pricing with gas. Separate data from power grid operator REE show coal has produced 18.3 percent of Spain's electricity in the past year, and gas 17.2 percent. Demand for electricity has also been falling in Spain, closely linked to the country's faltering economic performance. Spain needed to import 99.9 percent of its gas supplies in March, 39 percent of which came from Algeria. Liquefied natural gas, of which Spain is typically the world's fourth-biggest importer, accounted for 56 percent of supplies. LNG unloaded at Spanish regasification terminals fell by 23.8 percent in March from the same month a year ago. Pipeline gas imports meanwhile jumped by 26.2 percent from March 2011, when the 8 billion cubic metres-per-year Medgaz pipeline from Algeria entered service. Following are data for Spanish gas demand and imports in March 2012, as provided by Enagas, in gigawatt-hours (GWh): DEMAND Month YoY Change Conventional* 25,020 -4.7 pct Electrical 6,924 -21.8 pct Total 31,944 -9.0 pct GAS GENERATORS Utilisation 30 pct In service 67 IMPORTS Natgas 15,354 26.2 pct LNG unloadings 19,136 -23.8 pct Total supplies 34,225 -4.9 pct EXPORTS** Natgas 654 -55.2 pct 1,000 GWh is equivalent to 0.0952 billion cubic metres. * Conventional demand is from homes, industry and businesses ** Spain exports to neighbouring Portugal, and sometimes to France. (Reporting By Martin Roberts. editing by William Hardy)