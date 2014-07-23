FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain sees GDP growth of 1.3 pct in 2014, 2 pct in 2015
July 23, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Spain sees GDP growth of 1.3 pct in 2014, 2 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain on Wednesday revised up its economic growth forecast for this year and next and said it now expected Gross Domestic Product to expand by 1.3 percent in 2014 and by 2.0 percent in 2015, from 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent previously.

The central bank also said in its monthly economic bulletin that the Spanish economy had likely registered a 0.5 percent growth quarter-on-quarter between April and June after a 0.4 percent expansion in the first three months of 2014. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)

