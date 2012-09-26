FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's GDP kept falling at "significant rate" in Q3 -CenBank
September 26, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 5 years

Spain's GDP kept falling at "significant rate" in Q3 -CenBank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s gross domestic product prolonged its sharp fall in the third quarter of 2012, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.

“Available data for the third quarter of the year suggests that GDP kept falling at a significant rate, in a context of high financial tensions,” the Spanish central bank said in a monthly report on the state of the economy.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday he expected the economy to contract by around 0.4 percent in the third quarter, in line with the contraction in the Period from April to June.

