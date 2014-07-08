Bank of Spain could revise upwards 2014 GDP forecast

MADRID, July 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain could revise upwards in July its forecast for 2014 growth in gross domestic product, the bank’s governor said on Tuesday.

“At the moment it (the forecast) is 1.2 percent...I‘m not going to say ahead of time what the forecast will be, but all indicators seem to justify a certain optimism in terms of maintaining (the forecast) and reviewing (it) upwards,” Luis Maria Linde said at a conference. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah Morris; editing by Sarah White)