Spanish owners of Gecina file for bankruptcy - source
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish owners of Gecina file for bankruptcy - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Two Spanish investment firms with a combined 31 percent stake in French property company Gecina have filed for bankruptcy on 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) of debt, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The bankruptcy proceedings follow failure by the two firms, Alteco and MAG Import, to refinance a syndicated loan.

Newspaper El Pais said Banco Popular, Bankia , NCG Banco, France’s Natixis and the Royal Bank of Scotland are the banks with the most exposure to the syndicated loan. ($1 = 0.7731 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Calre Kane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
