Spanish court to rule on Alteco bankruptcy filing next week
October 3, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish court to rule on Alteco bankruptcy filing next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A Spanish court will decide whether to accept a bankruptcy filing by investment firms Alteco and Mag Import next week, a court spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Alteco and Mag Import -- which control a combined 31 percent stake in French property firm Gecina -- said they were filing for bankruptcy after failing to refinance a 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) syndicated loan. ($1 = 0.7731 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

