#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Spain to defend fishing interests in Gibraltar talks-deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday the country would defend the interests of its fishermen in talks with Britain next week over Gibraltar, after a series of recent clashes in the waters around the UK outcrop.

A dispute over fishing methods and licences in the bay between the southern port of Algeciras and the Rock of Gibraltar escalated a month ago, leading to several nights of sea-bound squirmishes between local fishermen and police.

After various fishing spats in the last decades, a 1999 agreement allowed a restricted number of Spanish boats to work in the sea around Gibraltar, abiding by certain practices.

Saenz de Santamaria said Spain would be looking for a solution in line with the 1999 agreement.

