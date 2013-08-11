Spain may ask United Nations for support over Gibraltar -El Pais

MADRID, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Spain may take its row with Britain over the disputed territory of Gibraltar to the United Nations, El Pais newspaper reported on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.

Centuries of friction over Gibraltar, a British overseas territory to which Spain lays claim, flared up this month after Spain complained that an artificial reef being built by Gibraltar would block its fishing vessels.

The sources did not specify whether Spain would ask the UN to back a request for Britain to give up sovereignty or adhere to certain agreements, but taking the matter to international courts would mark a change of tack and increase tensions.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manual Garcia Margallo will also take advantage of a September trip to Argentina, which is serving a term on the UN Security Council, to seek its support against Britain over Gibraltar, the sources told the newspaper.

Argentina is immersed in its own dispute with Britain over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.

Aside from the Security Council, Spain could also take the matter to the UN General Assembly or the International Court of Justice, it said.

No one at the Spanish foreign ministry was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Louise Ireland)