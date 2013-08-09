FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Rajoy wants talks on Gibraltar, but will take measures
August 9, 2013

Spain's Rajoy wants talks on Gibraltar, but will take measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he hoped for dialogue with Britain soon regarding Gibraltar, but he said until talks took place his government would continue to consider unilateral measures to defend Spanish interests.

Tensions over Gibraltar - a British overseas territory that Spain also has claims to - flared up last week when Spain complained that an artificial reef being built by Gibraltar would block its fishing vessels.

Spain says it is mulling measures such as a higher border fee for people entering Gibraltar from Spain, tax investigations of Gibraltarians with property in Spain and restrictions on use of its airspace for flights going to Gibraltar’s airport.

