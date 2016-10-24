New Spanish govt needs to resume reforms agenda: ECB, Commission

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A new Spanish government must resume the path of reforms and sell off the two banks nationalised during the financial crisis, the European Central Bank and the European Commission said on Monday.

"The structural reform agenda needs to be resumed once a government with full legislative powers is in place in order to further rebalance the economy, reduce unemployment and raise Spain's productivity and growth potential," the institutions said in a joint statement after a surveillance visit. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)