FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grifols signs 7-yr contract with Japan's Red Cross for $375 mln
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 31, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

Grifols signs 7-yr contract with Japan's Red Cross for $375 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Spanish blood products company Grifols has signed a 7-year, $375-million contract to conduct blood analysis for Japan’s Red Cross, the company said in a statement to the stock market regulator on Monday.

The contract to analyze 5.3 million blood transfusions a year for HIV and hepatitis and other infections was signed by Grifols unit Novartis Pharma, the Spanish group said.

Grifols acquired the blood transfusion testing unit of Novartis in January. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.