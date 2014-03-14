Spanish property firm Hispania rises 5.8 percent in market debut

MADRID, March 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Spain’s Hispania , a property investment vehicle, rose 5.8 percent to 10.58 euros ($14.74) per share after making its debut on the Madrid stock exchange on Friday.

Hispania, a vehicle which will be managed by Spanish investment firm Azora, aims to raise 500 million euros in total through its Madrid flotation, which it will then use to invest mainly in residential property, offices and hotels in Spain. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)