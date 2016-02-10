FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain housing sales rise 11.1 percent in 2015 y/y - INE
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2016 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

Spain housing sales rise 11.1 percent in 2015 y/y - INE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Spanish housing sales rose 11.1 percent in 2015 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, the sharpest rise since the property bubble burst in 2008 when sales dropped almost 30 percent.

The total number of homes sold in 2015 was 354,132, almost half that sold in the year before the crash, with 775,300 houses sold in 2007.

The number of houses sold in December rose 6.8 percent from the same month a year earlier to 27,625, the National Statistics Institute said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.