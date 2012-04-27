UPDATE 2-Iberia pilots strike off after govt forces talks

(Adds strikes being called off)

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Iberia pilots called off their strike plans on Friday after the government ordered the Spanish airline and its pilots union to enter talks to resolve a labour dispute that threatens to disrupt Spanish tourism during the peak season.

Pilots of Iberia, which is part of International Airlines Group, are protesting over the creation of low-cost airline Iberia Express, which unions see as a threat to jobs and conditions.

Pilots union Sepla called for strikes every Monday and Friday from April 9 to July 20 after talks with Iberia broke down in March. The airline has estimated the cost of each strike day at 3 million euros ($4 million).

“Given the new process, Sepla has decided to call off the strikes, and reiterates its absolute commitment to reach a sustainable and balanced solution to the conflict,” the union said in a statement.

Both parties now have to agree on an arbitrator to resolve their dispute. If they fail to do so, the government has the power to impose a mediator.

Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria announced the measure after a weekly government cabinet meeting. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Robert Hetz, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters; Editing by Andrew Callus)