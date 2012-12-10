FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberia unions call off December strike
December 10, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Iberia unions call off December strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Unions of Spanish airline Iberia on Monday called off a six-day strike planned in December, despite their continuing disagreement with the management of the company over massive job cuts.

“We’ve decided to call off the strike because of the dates and because we don’t want to harm passengers when Iberia bears an exclusive responsibility,” a spokesman for USO (Union Sindical Obrera) trade union told Reuters.

“Until January, depending on whether disagreements persist, we will study new actions.”

The strikes had been set for Dec.14 and the five days from Dec. 17 to 21, in a key period for holiday travel.

