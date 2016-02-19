FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Spain police arrest sixth person in ICBC money laundering case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID/BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Spanish police have arrested a sixth worker at the Madrid branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , a source close to the investigation said on Friday, after five directors were detained in a raid on Wednesday.

The arrests follow an investigation by police, the Spanish tax agency and Europol into alleged money-laundering through the branch involving funds suspected to have been transferred through the bank to China by a criminal group.

The five directors, including the Madrid branch’s general manager, are due to testify in a Madrid court on Friday morning facing charges of money laundering, fraud and tax crimes, according to a legal source.

“The bank is paying great attention to developments,” an ICBC spokesman in Beijing said. No one at the bank in Madrid was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Paul Day and Maria Vega in MADRID, Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Carlos Ruano and Adrian Croft)

