Spanish government sees jobless rate below 20 pct in 2016
July 10, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Spanish government sees jobless rate below 20 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s government said on Friday the country’s unemployment rate would drop to 21.1 percent by the end of the year, from 23.8 percent now, and dip below 20 percent in 2016.

Spain’s stubbornly high unemployment rate - the highest in Europe after Greece - has been one of the biggest drags on an economic recovery, though jobs are now starting to be created.

The government, which faces a general election by the end of the year, said 602,000 jobs would be created in 2015. It forecast in a statement that the jobless rate would fall to 19.7 percent of the workforce in 2016.

Reporting by Julien Toyer, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by John Stonestreet

