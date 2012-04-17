FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF sees Spain missing 2012, 2013 public deficit goals
April 17, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

IMF sees Spain missing 2012, 2013 public deficit goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it expects Spain to miss its European Union-set public deficit targets this year and next.

Spain would likely see a public deficit of 6 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, compared to a target of 5.3 percent of GDP, while 2013 would be 5.7 percent of GDP compared to a 3 percent goal, the IMF said.

“The (2012) deficit target understandably aims for a very large consolidation and is broadly appropriate, although a slightly more moderate adjustment that better accommodated cyclical developments would have been preferable,” the group said in its April Fiscal Monitor.

