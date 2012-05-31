FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain not aware of any steps being taken by IMF-source
May 31, 2012

Spain not aware of any steps being taken by IMF-source

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is not aware and has not been notified any step being taken by the International Monetary Fund to grant a financial assistance to Spain, a source from the economy ministry said on Thursday.

“The government is not aware and has not been notified any step being taken from the IMF in relation with Spain,” the source said in an emailed comment.

The IMF said earlier on Thursday it was not in talks with Spain on possible financial assistance and annual economic discussions between the IMF and Spanish authorities would take place on June 4.

