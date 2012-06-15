IMF says Spain should not rush deficit reduction

MADRID, June 15 (Reuters) - Spain should not attempt to reduce its public deficit too rapidly at a time of extreme economic weakness, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

In its report after the annual mission in Spain, the IMF said the country should also take full advantage of the 100-billion-euro European backstop agreed on Saturday to conclude the restructuring of its financial sector.

“The medium-term targets are broadly appropriate, but a smoother path would be appropriate during a period of extreme weakness,” the IMF said in the report.

Spain was likely to miss its public deficit target of 5.3 percent of gross domestic product this year from 8.9 percent in 2011, it said.