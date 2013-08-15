REFILE-Co-founder of Zara owner Inditex seriously ill in hospital

(Repeats to clarify that hospital transfer detail was from one of the sources)

MADRID, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The co-founder of Spanish retail giant Inditex, owner of fashion chain Zara, is seriously ill in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage, hospital sources said on Thursday.

Rosalia Mera, ex-wife of Inditex’s other founder Amancio Ortega, holds almost 7 percent of the company and is Spain’s richest woman, according to Forbes magazine.

Mera was being transferred to San Rafael hospital in the northern city of La Coruna after being taken ill in Menorca, one of the sources told Reuters.

The 69-year-old is not represented on Inditex’s board.

Ortega, the group’s former chairman, is still represented on the board but without executive functions. He holds a 59 percent stake in the company and is the world’s third-richest man, according to Forbes. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Editing by David Goodman)