Spain's Indra misses expectations with 16 pct Q1 profit fall
May 9, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Indra misses expectations with 16 pct Q1 profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish information technology firm Indra on Thursday posted a 16 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 26.7 million euros ($35 million), dragged down by weaker sales in its recession-hit home market.

Indra missed analysts forecasts in a Reuters poll which had put net profit at 27.5 million euros.

Indra also reported flat quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) compared to year ago, coming in at 49.6 million euros, as stronger sales in Latin America helped offset some of the pain at home. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

