Spain's Indra 2013 profit falls but beats forecasts
February 26, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Indra 2013 profit falls but beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Technology firm Indra announced a 13 percent fall in 2013 net profit to 115.8 million euros ($158 million) on Wednesday, hit by sales weakness in its home market Spain and currency depreciation.

Revenues fell one percent to 2.9 billion euros as Indra’s international business lines helped offset falling revenues in Spain. Net profit beat expectations in a Reuters poll.

The company said it would target free cash flow in 2014 of over 100 million euros and expected operating profitability to be similar to that of 2013. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

