FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Indra names new chairman as veteran boss leaves
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 29, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Indra names new chairman as veteran boss leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spanish technology company Indra IDR.MC> said on Thursday its board had agreed to name Fernando Abril-Martorell as chairman, replacing veteran boss Javier Monzon after he resigned.

Abril-Martorell was chief executive of Spanish telecoms group Telefonica over 10 years ago and has also held senior positions at media group Prisa and at Credit Suisse in Spain.

The Spanish state holds about 20 percent of Indra, which provides systems for the defence sector among other services. Telefonica bought a 3 percent stake in Indra this week and has the option to increase that by another 3 percent, according to a source. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.