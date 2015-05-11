FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Indra posts Q1 net loss of 20 mln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
May 11, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Indra posts Q1 net loss of 20 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spanish technology company said on Monday it made a net loss of 20 million euros ($22 million) in its first quarter and its margin fell due to costs overrunning on projects in Brazil and Lithuania.

Its first quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was 3 million euros, down from 56 million euros in the same period a year ago.

It said it would not pay a dividend after making a loss of 92 million euros in 2014.

A Reuters poll on first quarter results had forecast a net profit of 13.6 million euros and adjusted EBIT of 35 million euros. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, writing by Sarah Morris; editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
