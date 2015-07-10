FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain could sell its 20 pct Indra stake - minister
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 10, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Spain could sell its 20 pct Indra stake - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 10 (Reuters) - Spain could sell its 20 percent state holding in technology firm Indra, the country’s defense minister said in an interview published on Friday, adding there was no set timing for a possible exit.

Pedro Morenes told Expansion newspaper the government’s investment in Indra, which provides IT services to the defense sector among others, was not a strategic one.

“When the defense industry is sufficiently consolidated, at a national or a European level, it won’t make much sense for the state to keep the stake in Indra,” Morenes was quoted as saying.

The state’s 20 percent holding is worth around 358 million euros ($397 million) at current prices. The company is in the process of cutting jobs and trying to make other savings to turn the loss-making business around. ($1 = 0.9011 euros). (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.