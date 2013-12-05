UPDATE 1-Spain eyes linkers despite low inflation outlook

(Adds context, quotes)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Spain is considering issuing its first ever bonds linked to eurozone inflation next year, said the head of funding at its treasury on Thursday, despite the prospect of growth in consumer prices across the bloc remaining stubbornly low in the coming years.

The country plans to unveil the decision whether to issue the bonds in its annual funding strategy set to be published in January, as it looks to tackle a hefty funding programme.

“It is true that inflationary expectations in Europe aren’t high now, but there is a natural investor base for whom investing in these products is a matter of price and a matter of tenor,” said the Pablo de Ramon-Laca, head of funding and debt management at the Treasury.

The eurozone rate of inflation has been declining for most of 2013, prompting a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank at the start of November.

The ECB kept rates on hold at Thursday’s meeting, given a reprieve by an inflation rate that rose 0.9% in November, slightly more than economists had predicted.

The ECB projects inflation will be 1.4% for 2013, but will drop next year to 1.1%, before picking up again to 1.3% in 2015, said its president, Mario Draghi, on Thursday.

Despite these low expectations, many eurozone countries like Germany, France and Italy are large issuers of inflation-linked securities that target insurance and pension funds needing to hedge their long-term liabilities.

Spain indicated it was looking at such instruments in 2010 and 2011, but its plans were sidetracked after its borrowing costs spiked in mid-2012 amid fears it may require a bailout.

As Spain faced difficulties in meeting its funding needs in 2012, it was forced to issue less risky shorter dated bonds.

This, in turn, increased its near-term refinancing burden, and a fall in the average maturity of its debt continued throughout 2013 despite widespread investor demand for Spanish credit, including new issues of 15- and 30-year bonds.

The average maturity of Spain’s debt has fallen from 6.35 years to around 6.28 years at present, said the Treasury.

Spain needs to raise EUR243.9bn (USD330bn) of gross debt in the capital markets next year, while also containing this drop in average maturity.

Issuance of longer dated inflation-linked bonds would help its cause.

“If we did embark on this project, it would be a liquid programme with a vocation to form a curve. It would not be an opportunistic issuance,” said de Ramon-Laca.

He also reiterated the possibility of issuing a 50-year bond via private placement, based on the demand received from investors for such an instrument, although he said a deal would not likely materialise before next year. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)