Spain to bail out troubled toll road projects - report
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2013 / 6:57 AM / in 5 years

Spain to bail out troubled toll road projects - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spain is close to nationalising 9 or 10 toll road concessions, some of which are already in administration, to avoid them being completely liquidated, Expansion newspaper reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

Five concession groups, managing six motorways close to Madrid and in the south of Spain, are already in bankruptcy proceedings. That process normally protects companies from creditors and can allow them to renegotiate debt.

The government is planning to bail those out and could also rescue another four to five other toll road concessions that are struggling, Expansion said.

It said the nationalisations would be done in agreement with creditors and investors, which would likely have to take losses.

The Public Works Ministry was not available to comment. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
