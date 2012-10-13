FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investor sentiment toward Spain improving - de Guindos
October 13, 2012

Investor sentiment toward Spain improving - de Guindos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The sentiment of investors and international policymakers over Spain’s fiscal situation is improving, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday.

De Guindos was speaking in Tokyo, where he attended the semi-annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. He said he also met with international investors.

“There is a much more optimistic sentiment now than a few weeks ago. There is interest for Spain’s public debt,” he said, adding it was fundamental to further reduce debt market volatility.

“The atmosphere, from International Monetary Fund policymakers or from the private sector, is much more positive than it was before the summer,” de Guindos said.

