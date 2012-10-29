FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Rajoy opposes EU Commissioner budget power idea alone
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Rajoy opposes EU Commissioner budget power idea alone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is personally against the idea of a European Commissioner with increased budgetary powers and believes the issue should be dealt with as part of a wider debate on the future of the euro zone, he said on Monday.

“We need to fix these objectives - fiscal union, banking union, political union...And we must set a time scale. We are giving a message that we really want greater European integration. We can’t say something is this first, then something else, without saying where we’re going,” Rajoy said at a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

“This is an idea, that considered on its own, I personally don’t like. As part of a variety of measures for fiscal union, it could be considered,” Rajoy said at the news conference in Madrid.

Rajoy also reiterated that Spain will call for a rescue package if the country sees it as being in the interests of the Spanish people.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.