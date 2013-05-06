FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Letta sees anti-EU surge if no answers to crisis
May 6, 2013 / 6:31 PM / in 4 years

Italy's Letta sees anti-EU surge if no answers to crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 6 (Reuters) - Europe risks a wave of anti-EU votes in 2014 European parliamentary elections unless a June summit of European Union leaders offers a concrete response to economic crisis, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday.

“If the European summit in June... results in a bureaucratic, routine, formal conclusion, with a great abstract plan that needs two years to be implemented...we risk creating a climate in Europe in which the winning parties will be anti-European,” Letta said.

In a joint press conference with Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Letta urged the EU to take fast action to address high youth unemployment and to speed up the implementation of the euro zone banking union.

