Spain, Italy call for swfit implementation of EU accords

MADRID, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday after a meeting with Italy’s premier Mario Monti that both countries called for the swift implementation of European Union summit decisions aimed at putting an end to the euro zone crisis.

Speaking about the European Summit in June Rajoy said: “We talked about a banking union, a fiscal union...the irreversibility of the euro, and both countries want, hope for and will work so that all those measures are in place as soon as possible.”