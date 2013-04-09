Spain's Jazztel will be included in Ibex-35 index

MADRID, April 9 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms company Jazztel will be included in Spain’s Ibex-35 index, which tracks the country’s 35 biggest companies, after lender Bankia was excluded from the index earlier this year.

Jazztel, which specialises in broadband offerings, will take its place in the index on April 23, the Ibex management committee said in a statement on Tuesday. Its inclusion was also confirmed by a notice from the stock exchange.

Bailed-out Bankia dropped out of the Ibex before it was recapitalised with European rescue funds, in an operation that practically wiped out shareholders and reduced its free float. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)