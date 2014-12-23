Spain's Liberbank repays 124 mln euros in state rescue funds

MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Liberbank said on Tuesday it had repaid 124 million euros that it received as part of the country’s 41.3 billion euro ($51 billion) bailout from Europe in 2012.

Repaying the aid should now allow Liberbank to start paying dividends. The bank was listed and restructured following its bailout.

Liberbank’s rescue was in the form of bonds that could convert into capital, and which were subscribed by Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB.