FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Liberbank repays 124 mln euros in state rescue funds
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 23, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Liberbank repays 124 mln euros in state rescue funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Liberbank said on Tuesday it had repaid 124 million euros that it received as part of the country’s 41.3 billion euro ($51 billion) bailout from Europe in 2012.

Repaying the aid should now allow Liberbank to start paying dividends. The bank was listed and restructured following its bailout.

Liberbank’s rescue was in the form of bonds that could convert into capital, and which were subscribed by Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB.

$1 = 0.8172 euros Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.