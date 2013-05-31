FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain head urges sale of two nationalised banks
May 31, 2013

Bank of Spain head urges sale of two nationalised banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s bank restructuring fund, or FROB, should move forward rapidly with the sale of two banks that are being wound down and that it controls, Bank of Spain head Luis Maria Linde said in a speech on Friday to the bank’s board.

Linde did not name the two banks in his speech. But the two that fit the description are Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco. The FROB has struggled to sell off Catalunya Banc, as potential buyers have balked at absorbing what they are argue are additional risks on its balance sheet.

